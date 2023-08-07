11 animals killed in Kentucky fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cause of a fire that resulted in the deaths of several animals in Rockcastle County is under investigation.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says they were called just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Maple Grove Road.

Flames were coming out of the house by the time crews got there.

The homeowners say they were gone, and the house was on fire when they got back.

No people were hurt. However, the fire department says seven dogs and four birds died.

The fire department says the homeowners requested an investigation into the cause of the fire.

We’ll keep you updated.

