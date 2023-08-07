Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

11 animals killed in Kentucky fire

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says they were called just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Maple Grove Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cause of a fire that resulted in the deaths of several animals in Rockcastle County is under investigation.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says they were called just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Maple Grove Road.

Flames were coming out of the house by the time crews got there.

The homeowners say they were gone, and the house was on fire when they got back.

No people were hurt. However, the fire department says seven dogs and four birds died.

The fire department says the homeowners requested an investigation into the cause of the fire.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
Man dies after single-car crash
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash

Latest News

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says they were called just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to a home...
WATCH: 11 animals killed in Kentucky fire
Lexington Police say the crash happened at 9:25 pm Sunday along Bryan Station Rd.
WATCH | Woman killed in Lexington crash
Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Breathitt County Public Library
EKY library receives award for defying the odds