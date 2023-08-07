Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Dog bit by copperhead rescued at Red River Gorge

Dog rescued at Red River Gorge
Dog rescued at Red River Gorge(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) conducts rescues at the Red River Gorge regularly, but on Sunday, their patient looked a little different than most.

It was at 1:00 p.m. that WCSART received a call of a dog in distress near Turtle Back Arch off Rock Bridge Road.

The dog was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The team eventually met up with the owners, who had been carrying the dog on their backs for a mile before team members got there.

A team member who also works as a vet tech administered Benadryl to the canine before it was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

It was later discovered that the dog had been bit by a copperhead five times on both back legs.

WCSART took to Facebook to wish the dog, whose name is Sasha, a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New regulations on delta 8 and hemp-derived substances went into effect in Kentucky on August 1.
Kentucky’s new regulations on delta-8 now in effect
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Shooting
Man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Excitement building for Woodford County athletics
Excitement building for Woodford County athletics
Teen remembered after weekend drowning.
Family remembers teen drowning victim
CDC says Tick Bites Could Cause Allergy to Red Meat
WATCH | CDC says Tick Bites Could Cause Allergy to Red Meat
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
WATCH | Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety