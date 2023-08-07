Dog bit by copperhead rescued at Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) conducts rescues at the Red River Gorge regularly, but on Sunday, their patient looked a little different than most.

It was at 1:00 p.m. that WCSART received a call of a dog in distress near Turtle Back Arch off Rock Bridge Road.

The dog was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The team eventually met up with the owners, who had been carrying the dog on their backs for a mile before team members got there.

A team member who also works as a vet tech administered Benadryl to the canine before it was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

It was later discovered that the dog had been bit by a copperhead five times on both back legs.

WCSART took to Facebook to wish the dog, whose name is Sasha, a speedy recovery.

