Excitement building for Woodford County athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The back-to-school season does not just mean a return back to the classroom; it also means a return to school sports.

“We try to do a lot of things to incorporate everybody, because we are one and I believe just high school sports is the best time of these kids’ lives and so we want them to have a great experience,” said Dennis Johnson, athletic director of Woodford County Schools and head football coach. “We’re really expanding our brand and it’s really great for our kids to have a great experience playing athletics because high school sports are the purest athletics you’ll ever get, and we want every kid to have a fair experience.”

Students are looking forward to bringing sports back into their routine.

“Football plays a very big role in my life, and it helps me build character and it helps me connect with people on and off the field,” said Dajon Dunas, a junior football player.

Today’s event provided the community with an opportunity for older athletes to interact with younger athletes.

“It’s really great to see the older high school kids support the younger kids as well and it gives them somebody to look up to up,” said T.J. Shelters, an assistant football coach in Woodford County.

The event served as a reminder of the power of community ahead of the new school year.

“It just shows all the support we have for our small town and that everybody just wants to make sure Woodford County is known for what we do,” said Addison Justice, an 8th grade cheerleader.

Woodford County schools are set to begin classes on Thursday.

