Fact Check | How University of Kentucky stacks up for gender equity in athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act requires colleges and universities to file an annual report with the U.S. Department of Education each year about Title IV.

WKYT looked at how the University of Kentucky compares to the other 13 schools currently in the Southeastern Conference.

Looking at overall enrollment, women made up 57 percent of students enrolled during the 2021-22 academic year at UK.

When you break down the gender of student-athletes, women make up 49 percent of all athletes. Compared to other SEC schools, UK had the sixth-highest percentage of female student-athletes.

Kentucky and eight other SEC schools had no female head coaches of men’s teams. Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt each had one female coach for either a men’s track or swimming/diving team.

At the time of the latest filing with the federal government in 2022, women’s teams at Kentucky had seven male head coaches and only three female head coaches. Following this summer’s replacement of longtime head women’s tennis coach Carlos Drada by Shelley Jaudon, Kentucky now has six men and four women leading women’s team.

The university handed out $14,887,387 in student aid, with the majority going to male student-athletes. In the 2021-22 academic year, just 42 percent of student aid went to female athletes.

WKYT also compared the operating expenses for athletics programs. The University of Kentucky self-reported it spent $9,785,501 in operating expenses for men’s sports compared to $4,021,893 for women’s sports.

Kentucky ranked ninth in the SEC for the percentage of its operating expenses going to women’s sports at just 29 percent.

The average salary for Kentucky’s head men’s team coach was $2,086,874, which was the fifth highest in the SEC.

The average for a UK women’s team head coach was $248,326. Kentucky ranked near the bottom -- 12th out of 14 SEC schools -- for women’s head coach salaries.

