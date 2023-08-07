FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Better Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our First Alert Weather Day is wrapping up as a strong cold front rolls through the region. Strong and severe storms move out of eastern Kentucky early this evening with a few leftover showers and storms into tonight.

Temps come down into the low 80s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a small shower chance.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with some late day storms. Those storms are ahead of another potent system moving in for Thursday. Another round of strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out during this time.

Yet another system will bring more showers and storms by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Overall, temps are near normal to a bit below normal through the next week or so.

