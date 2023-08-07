First Alert Weather Day | Alexa Minton’s Tracking Rounds of Strong Storms

Everyday Kentucky
FastCast Monday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks Active Strong Storms for your Monday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong storms will impact the commonwealth today, bringing about damaging winds and a risk of hail for your Monday. Storms started in the early morning hours, and will continue on and off throughout the day - becoming more widespread as we approach noon. The rainbands are bringing about strong rain and damaging wind threats across the state, with wind gusts getting potentially as strong as 40+mph. Eastern Kentucky will see strong rain but also has a higher hail and tornado risk as these storms push through.

After we get through the rain today, we will have a much calmer set up for our Tuesday, rain chances will decrease and we will see temps seasonably cooler for the state. Our rain chances will return to the Commonwealth on Wednesday, but temps throughout the week will be relatively below average, looking at mostly the lower 80s.

Have a Great Day - stay alert with our WKYT Weather App for all the latest info as we track today’s storms!

FastCast Monday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks Active Strong Storms for your Monday
