FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms could spin up some isolated tornadoes today.

A TORNADO WATCH is out until 6:00pm for central and eastern Kentucky. Tornadoes are not the only threat from these thunderstorms. Some of them will also produce very intense wind gusts. These could be somewhere in the range of 70 MPH or higher at times.

Take care of each other!

