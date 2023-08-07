Former EKU Colonel Cooper Robb signs pro basketball contract

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Former Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball player Cooper Robb signed a professional contract to play in Slovenia.

Robb will play for Hopsi Polzela in the Liga Nova KBM. The league schedule will begin at the end of September and run through April.

Robb played three seasons for EKU. As a senior in 2022-23, the Georgetown, Kentucky native averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 37 percent from the field and connected on 58-of-172 (33.7 percent) from long range.

The 6-foot-1 guard led the Atlantic Sun Conference in steals per game and was 71st in the nation with 58 total steals. Following the conclusion of the season, Robb earned a spot on the ASUN Men’s Basketball All-Academic Team.

Robb helped the Colonels to a 23-14 record and a trip to the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship game. He led EKU’s comeback from a 20-point deficit with 11 minutes remaining in the title game against Charlotte. The Colonels closed within one as Robb finished with a season-high five 3-pointers, 17 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Robb is the only starter lost from last year’s squad. A total of 12 players return, accounting for 89 percent of the team’s scoring, 89 percent of its rebounds, 90 percent of its assists, 79 percent of its steals and 91 percent of its blocks from 2022-23.

