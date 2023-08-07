Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Why WKYT doesn’t issue our own tornado warnings?

For today’s Good Question, Donald asks, “Why are the people at the National Weather Service the...
For today's Good Question, Donald asks, "Why are the people at the National Weather Service the only ones who issue tornado warnings? Do they have access to different radars than our local meteorologists?"
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Donald asks, “Why are the people at the National Weather Service the only ones who issue tornado warnings? Do they have access to different radars than our local meteorologists?”

I asked Jim Caldwell about this, and he told me when it comes to them and the Weather Service, everyone has access to the same data. They aren’t seeing anything our crew isn’t.

As for why they’re the only ones to issue tornado warnings, simply put, they are the official federal government weather agency.

Some private weather companies have been known to issue similar warnings, but only the alerts from the NWS have the capability to alert the public through the civil warning system, like weather radios.

But, giving people more context or a heads up on those alerts is why we issue FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. That way, people are prepared for potential watches or warnings.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

