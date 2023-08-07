Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Investigation underway after two people found dead

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Jackson County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began after a woman was found dead Saturday evening outside a home on Cave Springs Road in McKee.

KSP says their initial investigation revealed a husband and wife, identified as 53-year-old Randy Baker and 44-year-old Tammy Baker, sustained fatal gunshot injuries near their home.

State police say Tammy Baker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and KSP is not actively searching for any suspects at the time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
Man dies after single-car crash
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash

Latest News

The Burnside Fire Department says they were called just after midnight Saturday morning to a...
Pulaski County flea market destroyed by fire
It’s one of the most important shopping occasions of the year, back-to-school shopping.
Tips to get the best deals during back-to-school shopping
For today’s Good Question, Donald asks, “Why are the people at the National Weather Service the...
Good Question: Why WKYT doesn’t issue our own tornado warnings?
Champions at Keene Trace Golf Course hosted a special event Monday, remembering the life of a...
Golf event held to remember Kentucky Marine killed in Iraq