Investigation underway after two people found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Jackson County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began after a woman was found dead Saturday evening outside a home on Cave Springs Road in McKee.

KSP says their initial investigation revealed a husband and wife, identified as 53-year-old Randy Baker and 44-year-old Tammy Baker, sustained fatal gunshot injuries near their home.

State police say Tammy Baker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and KSP is not actively searching for any suspects at the time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.