Leaders celebrate Beacons of Hope program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local leaders gathered with people representing organizations fighting substance abuse to celebrate Beacons of Hope, a new rehabilitation center in Perry County.

“We actually have the ability to start the detox and work all the way through the system to where we have the opportunity to let them get back in our community and help us out,” said Greg Burke with Beacons of Hope.

A lot of the funding for places like Beacons of Hope starts from government-initiated programs like Operation Unite.

“They are the people who worked supplying places like this with the funds that allow them to do that. They’ve been doing that for 20 years now,” said U.S. Representative Hal Rogers (R-5th District).

Not only did state leaders take time to speak, but they also heard from Holly Nation, who went through the Beacons of Hope program and is now in recovery while working as an office assistant in the program.

“I like coming here and, like, reminding everybody that it’s not the end of the world and you can do this,” said Holly Nation.

Nation’s story served as a literal beacon of hope for leaders as well.

“Her being willing to give her testimony, which is what it is, helps everybody else who’s in this facility know they can make it too. So, it’s special. It’s a God moment every time that you hear it, and it creates that true path towards getting better and getting back,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear also thanked the General Assembly for their bi-partisan work in helping programs fighting substance abuse.

