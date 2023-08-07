Everyday Kentucky
New Kentucky regulations on lifeguards put some pools at risk of closure

New state regulations could potentially close schools in the Commonwealth. Now, facilities with 2,000 square feet of water surface area are required to have lifeguards on duty. While some counties aren’t having any issues, Fayette County pools are potentially at risk.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New state regulations could potentially close pools in the Commonwealth.

Now, facilities with 2,000 square feet of water surface area are required to have lifeguards on duty. While some counties aren’t having any issues, Fayette County pools are potentially at risk.

One facility in Fayette County, the Lexington Athletic Club, says in a statement that they may be forced to permanently close their pool. The club says hiring a lifeguard would create a financial situation that can’t be realistically overcome.

In a statement from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, spokesman Kevin Hall says, “We continue to work with the facility’s management to ensure they are up to compliance with a state regulation regarding lifeguards.”

In Woodford County, Public Health Director Cassie Prather says it is about making improvements.

“Just as you learn more about pools and pool safety, regulations need to be updated every so often, and they hadn’t been updated in several years,” said Prather.

Other regulations include modifying and updating equipment and increasing water quality. Prather says their county only has a handful of pools, and they are already following the requirements.

“I know with some pools, this is going to be a bigger change than for others. But I think, again, all it comes down to is communication and education, and then the end result, we’re getting a safer environment for folks to swim,” said Prather.

The Lexington Athletic Club says the health department says they will close their pool on August 10.

