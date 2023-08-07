Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say

A newborn baby girl is at the hospital after someone found her in some bushes on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson, Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A newborn baby is at the hospital after police said her mother left the child in some bushes.

South Carolina officials said 21-year-old Britney Wheatle was charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at risk/harms or abandons.

The baby was found after a woman named Robyn Cain found the baby and contacted the North Myrtle Beach Police Department around 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

Cain told responding officers she thought she heard an animal in the bushes when she realized it was a newborn baby girl lying in the dirt without clothes or a blanket.

Officers said Cain told them she had seen a woman in the neighborhood who looked lost and needed to get to work.

Officers followed the lead and drove to a Walmart, where they said they located Wheatle. The 21-year-old then reportedly confessed to giving birth to the child and leaving her in the bushes.

The baby was taken to the NICU and is expected to survive. Officials said the baby is within a day old. It’s unclear how long she was left in the bushes.

Wheatle was booked on a $10,000 bond.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating the case.

At a news conference Monday, officials said they wanted to remind people about Daniel’s Law, which allows new parents to safely drop off a newborn without fear of punishment by the law.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Crews battled a massive blaze for several hours.
Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
Tornadoes possible!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area
Rescue crews on Rockcastle River where authorities say 18-year-old drowned
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River
Man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules
FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31,...
Meme stocks are back as investors buy shares of beaten-down companies such as Yellow and Tupperware
Wolfe County Schools has the first all-electric school bus in the Commonwealth.
Wolfe County Schools receives first electric school bus in the state