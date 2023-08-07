Everyday Kentucky
Pulaski County flea market destroyed by fire

The Burnside Fire Department says they were called just after midnight Saturday morning to a...
The Burnside Fire Department says they were called just after midnight Saturday morning to a fire on Hwy 27. The barn, which is a vendor peddler’s mall building, was destroyed and surrounding businesses were damaged.(Burnside Fire Department)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Pulaski County business was heavily damaged by fire over the weekend.

The Burnside Fire Department says they were called just after midnight Saturday morning to a fire on Hwy 27.

The Barn, which is a vendor peddlers mall building, was destroyed, and surrounding businesses were damaged.

There were no injuries. However, the owners say a lot of antique and historic memorabilia was destroyed. More than 100 vendors set up to sell their various items, from pottery to antiques to one-of-a-kind items.

We’re told most of the vendors did not carry insurance on their products.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

