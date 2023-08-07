Pulaski County flea market destroyed by fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Pulaski County business was heavily damaged by fire over the weekend.

The Burnside Fire Department says they were called just after midnight Saturday morning to a fire on Hwy 27.

The Barn, which is a vendor peddlers mall building, was destroyed, and surrounding businesses were damaged.

There were no injuries. However, the owners say a lot of antique and historic memorabilia was destroyed. More than 100 vendors set up to sell their various items, from pottery to antiques to one-of-a-kind items.

We’re told most of the vendors did not carry insurance on their products.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

