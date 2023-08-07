Talent runs deep at LCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LCA enters the 2023 season with the top-ranked player in the state, quarterback Cutter Boley. Now that he’s committed to Kentucky, he’s looking forward to focusing on his final high school football season.

“It’s been nice to come out here to practice every day and not worry about getting on the phone for three hours with coaches after practice,” said Boley. “I can just be out here with my guys and enjoy this high school season.

Head coach Doug Charles says Boley made big gains in the offseason.

“What he’s done just committing himself to the weight room,” said Charles. “He’s put on more than 20 pounds of muscle on his body and gotten himself really good. He looks great. He was kind of raily when he got here.”

But Boley isn’t the only key returner from an Eagles team that made it to the state semifinals a year ago.

“Last year, we had a good senior class, but only nine of them,” said Charles. “You consider that, and this year we have 21.”

Lexington Christian begins the season with a gauntlet of a schedule, facing Bowling Green, Boyle County, Pikeville, and Christian Academy of Louisville.

“Well, our first four games are against preseason number-one teams in their respective classes,” said Charles. “Think about that just a minute, 5A, 4A, 1A and 3A, and then we get Catholic.”

“We want to play the hardest schedule we can and be on the biggest stages we can because, at the end of the day, we expect to win a state championship,” said Boley. “So we want to be as ready as we can.”

LCA opens its season on Saturday, August 19th against Bowling Green. The game is at Western Kentucky’s Fiex Field.

