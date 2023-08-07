Tips to get the best deals during back-to-school shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the most important shopping occasions of the year, back-to-school shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend record amounts this year. The Kentucky Retail Federation says families can expect to pay $890 per household on school supplies this year. That is up about $26 from last year.

School supply lists can be extensive, and this year, parents are looking for the best deals.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says not only are prices up for some items, but people are saying they’re having to buy more new items this year. He says clothing, electronics and college dorm decor are some of the items that are priced up.

The National Retail Federation says college students are expected to spend more than $1,300 this year, which is nearly $200 more than last year.

McClain says as people head out to shop, it’s best to look for promotions, compare the cost of store brand items to name brand items and stock up if there’s a deal on something you need. He says you can also wait until the rush is over to check off the whole list.

“Some parents, you know, will get the basics, but then they’re going to wait and see exactly if you’re going to need that many folders or that many things. You can do that, maybe get enough to start and then wait,” McClain said.

McClain says it’s best to shop early for supplies. He also reminds people to try out different stores to find the best deals instead of trying to buy all of their supplies in one place.

