TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of busy Lexington road closed due to crash
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.
According to Lexwrecks, inbound Newtown Pike at Aristides Blvd is closed due to a crash involving a semi and a car.
Police say the driver of the car was taken to UK Hospital with what’s been reported as life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is being diverted to Aristides Blvd toward Citation Blvd.
Lexwrecks says inbound motorists should use Exit 113 (Paris Pike).
Police say it could be a few hours before they clear the crash.
