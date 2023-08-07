Everyday Kentucky
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of busy Lexington road closed due to crash

According to Lexwrecks, inbound Newtown Pike at Aristides Blvd is closed due to a crash...
According to Lexwrecks, inbound Newtown Pike at Aristides Blvd is closed due to a crash involving a semi and a car.(Lexwrecks)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.

According to Lexwrecks, inbound Newtown Pike at Aristides Blvd is closed due to a crash involving a semi and a car.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to UK Hospital with what’s been reported as life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Aristides Blvd toward Citation Blvd.

Lexwrecks says inbound motorists should use Exit 113 (Paris Pike).

Police say it could be a few hours before they clear the crash.

We’ll keep you updated.

