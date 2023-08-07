Trial over the University of Kentucky’s Title IX compliance begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday was day one of what is expected to be a three-day Title IX trial against the University of Kentucky.

The trial comes nearly four years after the lawsuit was initially filed.

Passed in 1972, Title IX bans discrimination on the basis of sex and guarantees women equal access to education programs and activities, including sports.

In 2016, the Office of Civil Rights determined that the University of Kentucky was not in compliance with Title IX due to a lack of athletic opportunities for female students.

To remedy the case, the University could either add additional spots for female athletes or survey female athlete interest. They chose the latter.

Surveys found interest in sports other SEC schools have, such as equestrian (currently offered at four SEC schools.)

While the University of Kentucky has the most options for female athletes in the SEC, the current lawsuit (led by former students Lisa Niblock and Ala Hassan) argues UK’s sports do not adequately represent the interests of its female athletes.

If the University of Kentucky loses this case, they can choose to appeal. However, if they exhaust all of those appeal options, they will have to comply with these standards set forth by the plaintiff’s side and potentially pay compensatory damage to the plaintiffs themselves.

