Wolfe County Schools receives first electric school bus in the state

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wolfe County Schools has the first all-electric school bus in the Commonwealth.

School administrators believe the battery-powered vehicle is a positive charge for the community.

“Wolfe County, we did a lot of research and work early got a grant; we felt like our region, our demographics would give us a leg up on getting the grant,” said Wolfe County Superintendent Kenny Bell.

The cost of an electric school bus is about $400,000. A traditional diesel-fueled bus would cost the district about $150,000.

“We got two different grants. Our first grant is for this school bus we are on right now. We paid what we would for our regular school bus, and electric school bus is three times as high. The grant paid the difference,” Bell said.

How is the battery-powered vehicle different from a standard bus?

It is quiet.

It runs emission-free.

It costs about $20 to recharge as opposed to $400 in diesel costs

It can cover a normal Wolfe County bus route. However, it is only a 138-mile range. It is not designed for typical field trips.

Bell says the community is excited about this new bus.

“They’re curious,” Bell said. “They’re wondering how it’s going to perform in our terrain. Things like that.”

“Drives great. You know, you never know it from a diesel,” said Wolfe County Transportation Director John Halsey. “We do have some hills but like I don’t see any issues in Wolfe County with it.”

“Just because we are rural and from a low socioeconomic area does not mean we can’t be number one in technology,” said Bell.

It takes eight hours to charge an empty battery.

School starts Wednesday in Wolfe County. Listen closely for bus number 2230 to pick up and drop off students from Red River Elementary.

Three more EV school buses are scheduled to come to Wolfe County in the coming months.

