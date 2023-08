LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One person is dead after a late night crash.

Lexington Police say the crash happened at 9:25 pm Sunday along Bryan Station Rd.

Fire crews found the driver dead at the scene.

The Fayette County Coroner says the driver is a woman, but she has not yet been identified.

Officials are also working to identify what caused the crash.

