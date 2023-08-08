20-year-old entrepreneur opening restaurant in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A new restaurant is coming to Nicholasville, and the owner may surprise you.

At just 20 years old, Landon Marsh owns two restaurants.

“It started with my parents. I was born into the restaurant business, always was behind the counter and even in the kitchen cooking every now and then,” Marsh said.

Marsh started making money on social media when he was 14. He moved to LA at 18, and now he’s back in Kentucky with one restaurant in Bowling Green and one opening soon in Nicholasville.

“I’ve had Bowling Green for a year now, and then we are looking for a spot for Landon’s Sugar Shack in Lexington, so we hope to find that here soon and get that going as well,” Marsh said.

Landon’s Sugar Shack specializes in cocktails with dry ice. Bubba Grub, coming soon to Nicholasville, is a fast casual restaurant.

“Something for those people that still want a burger, still want wings, still want fish and all those other things, but it can be actual good food, real products, and you know what you’re actually eating instead,” Marsh said.

This won’t be the only Bubba Grub location; Marsh says the dream is to eventually become a household name, but for now...

“I want to focus on my hometown and focus on Kentucky right now and get several Bubba Grubs and Landon’s Sugar Shacks open here,” Marsh said.

Marsh grew up in Nicholasville, so come October, the grand opening of Bubba Grub will be a homecoming of sorts.

“We’re expecting a lot of people. I’m really excited. I’m nervous. It’s my hometown, but I’ve been doing it, so I’m ready. We’re ready,” Marsh said.

Bubba Grub’s grand opening will be October 6 at 11 a.m. The first 50 people in line will receive a free burger.

