Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say

Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drug overdoses rarely cross people’s minds when it comes to animals. However, over the past month, Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control says they’ve been involved in four overdose cases.

In each incident, dogs ingested or came into contact with illicit drugs, which led to an overdose. Only one of the four dogs survived.

At Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists and Animal Emergency, they say they’ve seen an increase in these types of cases. On average, they say they see around one to three patients a week who come in after ingesting or coming into contact with these toxins.

Whether it be illicit drugs, opioids or prescriptions vets say, if you believe your animal got into them, you should go to the vet right away.

Acting quickly and being transparent could save an animal’s life in these situations.

“The same amount of drug that a person may take is a ginormous dose, say for a chihuahua, it’s such a high dose and it could be very dangerous for them,” said Dr. Heidi Goggin. “For opioids, we see profound sedation, almost comatose, severe respiratory compromise, breathing is very slow, labored, blood pressure low. Very much life-threatening.”

They also urge everyone to be transparent with their vet, so that their animal can be treated correctly.

