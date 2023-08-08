Commonwealth of Kindness: Young girls get the princess treatment at Kentucky Castle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a day straight out of a fairytale at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles when 30 young girls got to become princesses for the day.

The unforgettable day filled with princesses and pampering was all made possible through Kosair for Kids, a comprehensive children’s charity.

When the girls arrived at the Kentucky Castle, they were in for a treat. Fairy godmother Elise, a Kosair for Kids donor, provided princess dresses for all of the girls.

Each of the girls participating has received some form of assistance from Kosair for Kids. Some have battled cancer, others have received assistance in the forms of therapy or medical equipment.

The charity, already known for going above and beyond to help children, went all out to make the day incredibly special. They had the UK dance team there helping with hair and makeup.

Then there was a tea party with all of the girls’ favorite princesses and, of course, story time.

It was nothing short of magic for the girls and their moms. A day fit for royalty; filled with joy and memories that will last for a lifetime.

