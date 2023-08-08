Construction almost complete on new affordable housing units in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finding affordable housing has been an ongoing issue, and Lexington is doing something about the problem.

Last month city council passed an ordinance to increase funds earmarked for affordable housing from $2 million to almost $5 million a year and if you’ve driven down Newtown Pike near Fourth Street, there are new apartments almost complete.

Those units help tackle the affordable housing problem.

There are 208 one to three-bedroom units at 330 Newtown Apartment. The three-bedroom is 1,100 square feet.

Zach Worsham is the vice president of Winterwood, the real estate company that oversees the property. He says the new apartments will help with the affordable housing situation.

“I think there’s a lot of work to do. I think this particular project serves a huge need in our community while it may not serve every need,” said Worsham.

Rent ranges from $8,083 a month for a one-bedroom to $1,227 a month for a three-bedroom.

“It is serving residents of Fayette County who make at or below 60% of area median income,” said Worsham. “For a single person in Lexington, it’s somewhere around $30,000 to $35,000 a year.”

Charlie Lanter, Lexington Commissioner for Housing Community Development, says the new apartments on Newtown Pike will put a dent in the affordable housing situation. He says there are 3,000 affordable housing units already complete.

“We are accelerating, which is good news,” said Lanter. “This year, we have 800 units coming online, which is a record for the program. It is the most we’ve ever done in one year.”

The city has invested $500,000 into this project. Part of the reason for affordable housing is the recent rent increase.

Some can’t afford it, and it has put people out on the street.

The city says in 2023, there are 815 people homeless; they say that is a 100-person increase from 2022.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center says more affordable housing is good news, but if you’ve been evicted from your previous home.

“If you have to pay utilities at the new site, you may not get utilities in your name,” Ramsey said.

She says the biggest problem now is the low number of housing vouchers available.

“For people to get a voucher, then possibly they are going to be paying only 200 to 300 a month,” Ramsey said.

Lanter says there will be seven units at 330 Newtown Apartments reserved for at or below 50% area medium income.

Renters will start moving in near the end of August.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.