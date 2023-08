Laurel County deputies investigating deadly crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of KY-80 was closed due to a “serious crash.”

They say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately five miles east of London.

They say two vehicles are involved.

We know at least one person is dead.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.