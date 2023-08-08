Devin Leary on Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior quarterback Devin Leary is one of 35 quarterbacks selected to the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Preseason Watch List, it was announced Tuesday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Leary completed 568-of-944 passes for 62 touchdowns at NC State before transferring to UK. his 6,807 career passing yards ranks sixth on the Wolfpack’s career list. Leary was 17-9 overall as a starter.

The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and will contain all active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, all players honored as a weekly Great 8 recipient through the season’s first eight weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.

The Midseason Watch List will then be pared down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee’s ballots. Voting will begin on Oct. 31.

The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 28). The 2023 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 7, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.