Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Another Storm Maker

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a calmer and better weather day taking shape across the region but this won’t last long as another potent system is on the way. This arrives later Wednesday into Thursday with another one likely over the weekend.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today.

Our very atypical early August pattern is throwing some wraparound clouds and spotting showers and storms into the region on a cooler northwest flow. Highs today will be upper 70s to low 80s in the east with low and middle 80s west.

The next storm system will throw rounds of showers and storms into western Kentucky on Wednesday and across the rest of the region Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end severe threat across the western half of the state on Wednesday.

These storms may also put down enough rain to cause local high water concerns for some areas.

As mentioned, this system will be followed up by another system later this weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Tornadoes possible!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area
Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Newtown Pike at...
Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington
MGN police lights
Investigation underway after two people found dead
Dog rescued at Red River Gorge
Dog bit by copperhead rescued at Red River Gorge

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
File image
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Calmer before another round of storms
Radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Better Tuesday
Tornadoes possible!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area