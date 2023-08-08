FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Another Storm Maker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a calmer and better weather day taking shape across the region but this won’t last long as another potent system is on the way. This arrives later Wednesday into Thursday with another one likely over the weekend.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today.

Our very atypical early August pattern is throwing some wraparound clouds and spotting showers and storms into the region on a cooler northwest flow. Highs today will be upper 70s to low 80s in the east with low and middle 80s west.

The next storm system will throw rounds of showers and storms into western Kentucky on Wednesday and across the rest of the region Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end severe threat across the western half of the state on Wednesday.

These storms may also put down enough rain to cause local high water concerns for some areas.

As mentioned, this system will be followed up by another system later this weekend and early next week.

