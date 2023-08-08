Fmr. Kentucky band director back in court after rape indictment

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Anderson County High School band director facing criminal charges was back in court Tuesday morning.

Patrick Howard Brady is facing a multi-count indictment of sexual-related charges. The allegations center around an inappropriate relationship with a student. He’s facing several charges, including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, Brady committed the acts between August of last year and this year.

He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. The judge ordered that he stay away from school grounds, students and staff.

A pretrial hearing was set for October 3.

