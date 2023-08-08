Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Fmr. Kentucky band director back in court after rape indictment

Patrick Brady is facing a list of charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful...
Patrick Brady is facing a list of charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff and Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Anderson County High School band director facing criminal charges was back in court Tuesday morning.

Patrick Howard Brady is facing a multi-count indictment of sexual-related charges. The allegations center around an inappropriate relationship with a student. He’s facing several charges, including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, Brady committed the acts between August of last year and this year.

He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. The judge ordered that he stay away from school grounds, students and staff.

A pretrial hearing was set for October 3.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Tornadoes possible!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area
Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Newtown Pike at...
Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington
MGN police lights
Investigation underway after two people found dead
Dog rescued at Red River Gorge
Dog bit by copperhead rescued at Red River Gorge

Latest News

Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
WATCH | Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
WATCH | Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
Lexington businesses celebrated a successful year of tourism Tuesday morning as they recapped...
Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
Queens is a survivor of an opioid overdose a few months back. She has already been adopted.
Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say