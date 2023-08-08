Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Calmer before another round of storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks really pleasant out there for you today. This won’t last as another round of storms will roll in Wednesday.

Most of you will enjoy another solid day in the world of weather. Temperatures will run below normal and humidity remains at a lower level. Ultimately, that means you will have a pretty comfortable day.

Storms will begin to roll in, again, on Wednesday evening. These might arrive on the strong to severe side. Your primary threat will be the gusty winds. They will likely approach 60 MPH or higher as they blow through. Another round continues to show up very early on Thursday morning. This round will also feature some gusty characteristics.

Take care of each other!

