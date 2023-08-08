Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses celebrated a successful year of tourism Tuesday morning as they recapped the positive impact it had on the city’s economy last year.

Gov. Andy Beshear made an appearance at the event, sharing that 2022 was the best year in Kentucky’s history for tourism, economic impact, and employment.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed Kentucky’s tourism industry thrive throughout the commonwealth,” said Secretary of Tourism Lindy Casebier.

In 2022, this boost in the economy caused 90,000 new jobs to be created, skyrocketing these numbers to pre-pandemic statistics.

Approximately 75 million travelers visited the state in 2022, and more than $8.9 billion was spent by those visitors, with a number of those visitors leaving with positive remarks.

“60 percent of travelers who visited Kentucky in 2022 reported that they felt that Kentucky was a safe travel destination,” Casebier said.

After 2022, 2023 is showing trends of that same kind of success.

“With Railbird and events and programming happening in our city, resulted in the highest June on record ever,” said Leslie Miller, VisitLex’s vice president of marketing.

Fayette County also had a record-breaking year, breaking the $1 billion mark in total revenue earned due to the spike in tourism.

