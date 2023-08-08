Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth

Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses celebrated a successful year of tourism Tuesday morning as they recapped the positive impact it had on the city’s economy last year.

Gov. Andy Beshear made an appearance at the event, sharing that 2022 was the best year in Kentucky’s history for tourism, economic impact, and employment.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed Kentucky’s tourism industry thrive throughout the commonwealth,” said Secretary of Tourism Lindy Casebier.

In 2022, this boost in the economy caused 90,000 new jobs to be created, skyrocketing these numbers to pre-pandemic statistics.

Approximately 75 million travelers visited the state in 2022, and more than $8.9 billion was spent by those visitors, with a number of those visitors leaving with positive remarks.

“60 percent of travelers who visited Kentucky in 2022 reported that they felt that Kentucky was a safe travel destination,” Casebier said.

After 2022, 2023 is showing trends of that same kind of success.

“With Railbird and events and programming happening in our city, resulted in the highest June on record ever,” said Leslie Miller, VisitLex’s vice president of marketing.

Fayette County also had a record-breaking year, breaking the $1 billion mark in total revenue earned due to the spike in tourism.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Tornadoes possible!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area
Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Newtown Pike at...
Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington
MGN police lights
Investigation underway after two people found dead
Dog rescued at Red River Gorge
Dog bit by copperhead rescued at Red River Gorge

Latest News

Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
WATCH | Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
Queens is a survivor of an opioid overdose a few months back. She has already been adopted.
Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after crews responded to a fire in Rockcastle...
Two firefighters hurt while battling Kentucky blaze
Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Newtown Pike at...
WATCH: Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington