Kentucky to face North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta

Premier event takes place for the 10th straight season
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky is slated to take on North Carolina in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. UK and the Tar Heels will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-Ohio State game, which is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

The games will air live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The CBS Sports Classic annually brings together four of the nation’s most successful college basketball programs. The quartet owns a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six) ranking first, second and third, respectively, in NCAA history. Additionally, all four programs rank in the top six in all time Final Four berths, compiling 66 total appearances between them (North Carolina, 21; UCLA, 18; Kentucky, 17; Ohio State, 10).

Kentucky is 4-5 all-time in the event with its most recent win coming against North Carolina in 2021. The Tar Heels are 6-3, Ohio State is 4-4 and UCLA is 3-5.

This year, fans will have the opportunity to purchase official fan travel packages for the CBS Sports Classic, which will include game tickets, hotel accommodations in downtown Atlanta and in-arena hospitality at State Farm Arena. Fan travel packages are set to go on sale on Aug. 16, allowing fans exclusive early access to secure their seats for the event ahead of the launch of public ticket sales later in the month. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Aug. 24 at www.cbssportsclassic.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans interested in attending the event can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event details at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who register for these ticket alerts will be eligible for an exclusive presale on Aug. 23.

State Farm Arena will be the seventh different venue to play host to the CBS Sports Classic. Throughout the nine-year history of the CBS Sports Classic, the United Center in Chicago (2014, 2018), Barclays Center in Brooklyn (2015), T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (2016, 2019, 2021), Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (2017), Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland (2020) and Madison Square Garden in New York City (2022) have hosted the event.

