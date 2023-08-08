Kentucky teachers feel the effects of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The start of school is just around the corner.

It’s that time of year again when teachers are emptying their wallets to fill their classrooms.

“Teachers spend somewhere between $500 and $800 a year on their own classrooms. That is a lot of money to ask people who are already severely underpaid to spend on their classrooms,” said Fayette County Education Association President Jessica Hiler.

According to the Kentucky Retail Federation, the price of school supplies is even higher this year due to inflation. Jessica Hiler, the Fayette County Education Association President, says this means teachers are shopping the same summer sales as parents.

“They’re buying all of these things because it’s not provided by the school system and not at the fault of the school system. It’s because we aren’t given the funding by the state legislator. There’s not enough money funneling down from them to be able to provide some of things that are teachers need,” said Hiler.

With one child in fifth grade and another in college, Hiler says she knows the financial burden school supply shopping is on many parents. Which is why so much money comes out of teachers’ own pockets.

“Up until the last few general assemblies, the SEEK formula, which funds our public schools, had been stagnant since 2008. So we really hadn’t been keeping up with inflation with SEEK funding,” said Hiler.

Hiler says they’re fortunate in Fayette County to have had a few supply drives. However, the financial hardship for parents and teachers continues to grow.

“I think everyone that is an elected official has to believe in the power and the right to have public schools in Kentucky,” said Hiler.

Kentucky families can expect to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year.

College students are expected to spend more than $1,300 this year, nearly $200 more than last year. Experts suggest parents wait to find out exactly what their kids will need for the semester.

