Lexington Eastern Little League team advances in tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Eastern Little League survived and advanced in its regional tournament on Monday, taking themselves one step closer to a World Series appearance.

The team has seen some highs and some lows in this regional tournament. They lost their opening game to Ohio and faced adversity Monday in a win-or-go-home scenario.

“We were down three times during that game. It was 1-0, 3-2, and 6-4 going into that last inning,” said Coach Glenn Scott.

But Glenn Scott says these kids keep making their coaching staff believe.

With fans watching on from home at The Cellar, this team fought to play another day, and their belief has only grown.

“We’ve been preparing for it since early June, and I think we’re ready to make it to Williamsport,” said John Cooper Sawyer, who pitched in Monday’s win.

Their coaches say Eastern hasn’t gone in 70 years. But now, they’re two wins away from being the first Lexington team to go to a World Series since 1978, when the Lexington Herald reported on South Lexington’s run to a third-place finish.

“The first word that comes to mind is magical,” said Scott. “Today was pretty magical to us.”

The magic of this journey all started when they were each just seven years old.

No matter when it ends, Scott just hopes his kids treasure these days on and off the field.

“These kids are meeting kids from all over the country. Thirteen different states are represented here,” Scott said. “And they’re just kids. They’re 12-year-old kids that love playing baseball. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

Those friends they made will become rivals once more tomorrow, as Lexington Eastern is set for a rematch against New Albany, Ohio, in the semifinals after Ohio lost to Illinois on Monday, 8-4. That game will start at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

