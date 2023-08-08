Lexington teacher arrested on nearly two dozen counts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher has been arrested on nearly two dozen counts.

According to the jail website, 49-year-old Kevin Daniel Lentz was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday morning.

Police say Lentz is facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

We’re told Lentz is a teacher at Henry Clay High School.

FCPS said in a statement that Lentz has been put on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation:

We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students.

Mr. Lentz was placed on administrative leave from FCPS this morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation.

This is a developing story.

