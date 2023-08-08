Everyday Kentucky
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Laurel Co. crash

Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash on KY-80, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were involved, and both drivers were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an investigation, deputies said the two cars collided in the eastbound lane, leading to a fire.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 30-year-old Brittany Smallwood and 30-year-old Ethan Taylor, both from London.

The road was closed, but it reopened around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies confirmed.

Officials said the two drivers were believed to be the only people inside their cars.

This story is developing.

