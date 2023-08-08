Veteran looking to create database for forgotten veterans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky veteran is partnering with the Perry County Public Library to create a database.

There are veterans buried who are not identified, and Special Forces Airborne Veteran Bobby Brown wanted to give them the recognition they deserve.

“Along this project I came upon some headstones that were broken and even some that were not documented,” said Brown.

Brown said, with the help of the library, the forgotten veterans will be put into a document that anyone can access online.

“The library is going to put this into a documentation that anyone can go to and research and you will be able to see which war they served in, which era of history that they were a part of, and see who that person is,” said Brown.

Perry County Library Director Sheila Lindsay said, with the use of the genealogy department at the Perry County Public Library, people can bring in documents, pictures and descriptive information to have that veteran identified.

“We are always looking for different and better ways to give access to our patrons and we were hoping we could put this into a searchable document for the public to be able to find,” said Lindsay.

Brown said, with the help of Ralph Combs, they have been finding and cleaning veterans’ graves and headstones throughout the county.

“The county and the state cannot maintain the cemeteries, it’s against the law so it falls on the property owner and that is what we are trying to do is maintain the upkeep,” said Brown.

Brown encouraged anyone with information about a veteran or anyone wanting to volunteer with this project to contact the library.

