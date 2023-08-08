Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Tornadoes possible!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area
Lexington Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Newtown Pike at...
Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington
MGN police lights
Investigation underway after two people found dead
Dog rescued at Red River Gorge
Dog bit by copperhead rescued at Red River Gorge

Latest News

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane
Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
WATCH | Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
WATCH | Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
Lexington businesses celebrated a successful year of tourism Tuesday morning as they recapped...
Kentucky businesses celebrate record year for tourism in the commonwealth
Queens is a survivor of an opioid overdose a few months back. She has already been adopted.
Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say