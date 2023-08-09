Everyday Kentucky
Beshear calls for $20 million grant to buy body armor for Ky. police officers

Governor Andy Beshear says he wants state police to have more benefits, more pay and better...
Governor Andy Beshear says he wants state police to have more benefits, more pay and better safety measures.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he wants state police to have more benefits, more pay and better safety measures.

Wednesday morning, the Governor, flanked by two state police troopers, announced his priorities for law enforcement.

Beshear says he wants a defined pension benefit again for troopers, along with an additional $2,500 pay raise. That’s on top of the raises recently adopted by lawmakers.

One of the troopers who appeared with Beshear, Trooper Billy Ball, spoke at the event. Ball was involved in the ambush in Floyd County a year ago. He survived being shot and was able to rescue other lawmen because he was wearing body armor. Gov. Beshear says he wants a $20 million grant used for body armor.

”Trooper Ball has shared he wasn’t even sure he had been hit. That’s because the protective gear, the newest and best body armor that we have been able to purchase, saved his life,” said Gov. Beshear. “Not only did it help Trooper Ball, it allowed him to go back in and help his fellow officers and drag one out to go to the hospital to be treated.”

Beshear says he is proposing his priorities early because he says, during the last budget cycle, the house leadership also submitted their budget plan before he could unveil his.

The Governor’s announcement comes just weeks after his gubernatorial opponent Daniel Cameron announced his public safety plan which includes a call for a $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus for police.

Beshear says his budget plan also includes thousands of dollars in stipends for police officer training.

