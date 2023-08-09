Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

EKU move-ins one of the largest classes in school history

Wednesday was move-in day for EKU freshmen.
Wednesday was move-in day for EKU freshmen.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday was move-in day for EKU freshmen.

2,900 freshmen are enrolling this fall. The school believes it could be the largest class in school history.

For many of these newcomers, this is their first time away from home.

“I’m away from a lot of my friends. Away from my bedroom in a new bedroom with my roommate, just going to miss my family and stuff like that, but I’m excited for new beginnings,” said incoming freshman from Ashland Lucas Brownstead.

18-year-old Payton Slone from Bell County moved into Telford Hall.

“This is the first time I’ve been alone all by myself without anybody,” Slone said.

“I hope I can find many friends and many people I can relate to especially being a first gen that’ll be helpful,” Slone said.

EKUs president Dr. David McFaddin says the school has seen 30% growth in the freshman class since 2020.

He says programs like aviation, nursing and a new manufacturing program are helping increase enrollment.

RELATED: ‘The word is getting out:’ EKU Aviation soars to record enrollment level

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher arrested on nearly two dozen counts
Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Laurel Co. crash
Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington
Woman dies after serious crash in Lexington
20-year-old entrepreneur looking to open restaurant in Lexington
20-year-old entrepreneur opening restaurant in Nicholasville
Tyre Connor’s attorney reading a statement during his sentencing.
3 sentenced in connection with murder of former high school basketball star

Latest News

Lexington pharmacist discusses shortage in ADHD medications
Gender-affirming care
Letter from UK HealthCare escalates debate on gender-affirming care in Kentucky
According to a study by WalletHub, Kentucky ranks third among the states with the lowest credit...
Study: Kentucky ranks 3rd among the states with the lowest credit card debt
We are wrapping up the official dog days of summer this Friday, but Kentucky hasn’t seen its...
What are the ‘dog days’ of summer?