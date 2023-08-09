Everyday Kentucky
Firefighters respond to house fire in Lexington

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire just off Winchester Road and Patchen Wilkes Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire just off Winchester Road and Patchen Wilkes Drive.

Officials say they were dispatched around 10:20 for a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene and found a fire in the second-floor bedroom.

They say the fire has been extinguished.

One patient was treated for smoke inhalation.

It is not clear yet if anyone was displaced.

