Firefighters respond to house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire just off Winchester Road and Patchen Wilkes Drive.

Officials say they were dispatched around 10:20 for a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene and found a fire in the second-floor bedroom.

They say the fire has been extinguished.

One patient was treated for smoke inhalation.

It is not clear yet if anyone was displaced.

