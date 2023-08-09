FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Rounds of Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we go again! Another threat for severe thunderstorms rumbles back in today and takes us into the overnight. This is along and ahead of the first of two systems set to impact our weather between now and Monday.

Rounds of storms get into western Kentucky this afternoon and evening and there’s an increased threat for severe storms in this area. These storms will work farther east during the evening and overnight with a lower severe threat as they get into central and eastern Kentucky.

These storms will also put down heavy rainfall that can cause local high water issues.

As mentioned, this is the first of two systems to impact our region in the coming days. The next one looks to impact the region late this weekend and into early next week. This brings showers and storms into the region from the west and northwest. Another one may dive in behind that by the middle of next week.

