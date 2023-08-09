Franklin Co. family searching for answers after father killed in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County family is still searching for answers more than three weeks after their father was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 151.

On July 14, Phillip Polk was killed during a hit-and-run. We spoke to his daughter, who says she hopes in sharing his story, they can find justice and maybe some closure.

“My father was my best friend. My sisters’ as well. My dad, his name was Phillip Polk,” said his daughter, Katie Polk.

Phillip Polk moved to Kentucky at 18-years-old. He bought a house on some land in Franklin County. He has three daughters and nine grandchildren.

Phillip’s daughter, Katie Polk, says her dad was taking a joy ride on his four-wheeler the night of the 14th. She says it was found with no gas, and her dad must have been walking to the Valero station on Highway 151. Then the sheriff’s office says it was just before 10 when Phillip was hit and killed.

“I want this person to know they didn’t hit an animal. They hit a person,” Polk said. “A very important person to us. Our father, our pappy, as the grandkids called him.”

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses saw a 2007 to 2009 Silver Lexus passenger car stopped in the area at the time. Polk says her father’s body was actually hit by another car. It was the driver of the second car who stopped and called police.

“This may be a way for us to get some kind of closure. Even if it’s not much, it could be a way to get some kind of closure for our family. You know, I think we deserve that much,” Polk said.

Phillip loved motorcycles, his dog Lucille, and, of course, his family more than anything. And now, this family just wants answers.

“We’re trying to be strong for each other, but it’s very hard. It doesn’t seem real that he’s not here,” Polk said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the hit and run to call their office at 502-875-8740

