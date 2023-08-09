Franklin County football seeks fourth straight region crown in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. football has had a resurgence under Eddie James. The Flyers have won three consecutive Class 4A regional championships with a runner-up finish in 2020. The ‘County’ will replace several key contributors from last year’s squad which finished 8-6 after losing four of their first five Friday nights.

Duri Trahan takes over at quarterback after transferring from Douglass which allows Gavin Hurst freedom to play receiver. In 2022, Hurst was something of a utility player for the Flyers playing QB, receiver, and running back.

Franklin County opens with a tough twosome to start the season against Great Crossing and Bryan Station.

