Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few strong storms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorms will develop a little later in the day. Some of these could be strong to severe.

Showers & thunderstorms will begin to develop toward the evening hours. There is a shot that what develops could become severe for some of you. As of this posting, there is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. The primary elements that we could see include strong winds and locally heavy rain. All of the other chances of traditional severe weather items remain relatively low.

On the other side of this severe weather chance, you will find some scattered activity during the day on Thursday. Most counties will remain on the dry side here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Humidity will surge on Friday & Saturday. Rain chances will remain relatively low but the heat & humidity will be a little higher. Your comfort level will fall quite a bit as we make our way into the weekend. I suspect that we will see heat index numbers around the mid-90s. So nothing unusual, just steamier than we have had here this past week.

Take care of each other!

