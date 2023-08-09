Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate in Madison County.

They say 31-year-old Thomas Crowe ran from the detention bus that was headed to a rehabilitation facility.

He took off just before 11:30 Monday morning.

He was serving a sentence for promoting contraband and second-degree assault.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Crowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

