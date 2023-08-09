Lexington pharmacist discusses shortage in ADHD medications

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last year, pharmacies across the nation have been seeing shortages in various medications.

In Lexington, pharmacies are still seeing that issue, but with ADHD medications in particular.

Pharmacy Shop owner and pharmacist Clarence Sullivan said this shortage may cause issues for school-aged children right now.

“A lot of parents take their kids off of ADHD medications during the summer and then put them on for the school year, so we don’t know for sure how that’s gonna play out, but right now, we expect some shortages like that,” he said.

Sullivan said this shortage has been causing people to change the brand of medication they use, and different brands may have different results.

“The inactive ingredients in those products are different and may be causing it to release a little differently, last a little differently as far as length,” he said.

Sullivan added that this shortage has not only had a negative impact on the people he treats, but its also had a negative impact on his business.

“We’re not able to take new patients, so we get a lot of phone calls, ‘you have such and such drug, do you have this drug, that drug, that strength?’ and we have to tell them, ‘no we don’t.’”

Sullivan said given the shortages of the past, he’s unsure when this one will improve.

“I’ve seen things get worse, so I don’t know to respond to words or rumors or reports that its gonna get better. I just don’t see things progressing that much in the very near future anyway,” he said.

Sullivan added that although many pharmacists have little to no control in these shortages, he has advice for those who may be dealing with this issue.

He advises those taking ADHD medication to work closely with their physician prescribing it to ensure everything is working properly and to adjust if needed.

