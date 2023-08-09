Madison Central football ushers in William Blair era

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Last year Madison Central finished the season 9-4 with a third-round playoff exit. They lost several key pieces from that team, are ushering in a new era in 2023, led by first-year head coach William Blair.

“I love Coach Blair as my head coach,” said senior offensive lineman Aiden Howard. “He’s super energetic and he cares about the O-line. It’s not the most like, pretty position, you know? We don’t get touchdowns or anything, but we get the job done.”

The trenches are where the Indians return the bulk of their starters.

“Our offensive line and defensive line are coming back, and on the defensive side with the linebackers all the linebackers are coming back,” Blair said. “Offensive side the quarterback, receivers- those will all be new cats.”

Senior KJ Wells has moved over from receiver to quarterback, and said having an experienced line helps, but the skill players are working to be more confident in their starting roles.

“You know, you have to rely on your teammates a lot more at this position, and we’ve been trying hard to understand the playbook and try to win some football games,” Wells said.

Madison Central hasn’t received a ton of preseason hype, but they say don’t count them out.

“We’re still here. We’re still Madison Central football. We still have D1 athletes,” Howard said. “You know, don’t forget about us, because we have all the new schools in 6A. I mean, we’re not scared of them.”

The Indians open up 2023 on August 25, hosting Lexington Catholic on their brand-new turf, set for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff.

