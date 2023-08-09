Study: Kentucky ranks 3rd among the states with the lowest credit card debt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Credit card debt across the country is on the rise.

Total household debt reached more than $17 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

We spoke to local experts about ways to avoid it.

Life is full of transactions. One wrong swipe and your credit could go down the drain.

According to a study by WalletHub, Kentucky ranks third among the states with the lowest credit card debts. It says the median amount of credit card debt is just over $2,200, and, on average, takes around 11 months to pay it off. But if you find yourself in a crunch and are unsure how to properly finance your debt, the Better Business Bureau says it’s important to do your research before giving out your information.

“One of the biggest red flags that the BBB likes to advise consumers about is if anybody who promises to repair your credit immediately and erase bad credit is someone you want to run away from,” said Better Business Bureau spokesperson Heather Clary. “It took you a while to get into this situation; it’s going to take a while to get out of it. Anybody who tells you differently may not have your best interest at heart and may just want to take your money.”

There are different services you could use, like debt relief, debt consolidation or credit repair companies or you can check your credit score yourself.

Credit counseling is another option that she says can help people manage their debt.

“There are non-profit agencies out there that offer credit counseling for consumers for low or no cost that go over your financial situation. It takes an educational approach and then may help you develop a plan to get a handle on this and keep you from getting into that trouble again,” said Klary.

In the quarterly report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances increased by $45 billion. It says credit card debt reached a high of $1.3 trillion.

