Suspect in Kentucky toddler’s murder now accused of smothering baby

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordan Blake Taylor, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of a child in Whitley County, has been indicted on a separate murder charge in connection with another child’s death.

Kentucky State Police arrested Taylor in February 2023 in the Whitley County case. Court documents show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother. The child’s mother is also facing charges.

According to an indictment filed on August 3, Taylor has now been charged with murder in the July 2020 death of a baby in Clay County. The indictment accuses him of smothering the child.

We’re working to get more details about the case.

