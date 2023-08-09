Teachers, staff work to keep the energy high as students return to class

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back-to-school time in the bluegrass.

Many counties had their first day of school Wednesday. In Jessamine County, staff at Wilmore Elementary are just about as excited about day one as the students are.

While 2nd grade teacher Katrina Stryker is a fairly new teacher, she’s had many first days in Jessamine County Schools, she now teaches in the school system that once taught her.

“I love Jessamine County Schools. I attended Jessamine County Schools when I was young, and so to get to come back here and come back to this county is such a blessing,” Stryker said.

Along with Stryker, the staff at Wilmore Elementary are keeping the energy high to start the year off with a positive mindset.

